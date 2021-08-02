Germans bounce U.S. team in Jake Gibb’s beach finale

Expectations were mixed when the American beach volleyball team of Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne were thrown together on the eve of the Tokyo Games. Gibb had earned his Olympic berth with partner Taylor Crabb, who tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to the Games and had to bow out.

Bourne had never played together with Gibb, but clicked with his new partner and the team exceeded expectations at the Olympics, advancing out of pool play to the round of 16.

Their unlikely run came to an end on Monday, however, after the U.S. pair fell to Germany’s Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler.

The match marked the end of Gibb's long career. At 45, he said he plans to retire.

In a back-and-forth first set, the Americans were down 16-14 before storming back with six straight points en route to a 21-17 win.

But the Germans wore down the Americans, winning the next two sets 21-15, 15-11.