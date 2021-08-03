Podcast: How did gymnast Kate Nye become weightlifter Kate Nye?

As a highly accomplished competitive gymnast as a teenager, Kate Nye may have envisioned herself winning an Olympic medal for a sparkling floor routine or an amazing vault. But here’s Nye in Tokyo with a silver medal around her neck for weightlifting. How did that happen?

On the today’s In The Village podcast, Nye tells host Elizabeth Beisel how a knee injury at 16 took her from a gymnast to a CrossFit athlete, where she found her “passion for lifting heavy things,” to a medal-winning Olympic weightlifter.

