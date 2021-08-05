Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman steps down to take new position at university

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman is stepping down to take over a new position at the university, MSU announced.

Beekman was named MSU’s interim athletic director in February 2018 after Mark Hollis’ retirement. The interim tag was dropped in July 2018, and Beekman officially took over the position.

He will now serve as vice president for strategic initiatives at the university.

“Bill stepped in to help our athletic department during a time of turmoil and change, and we thank him for that,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley said. “That department is in a better place now and ready to look for long-term leadership to propel us to a new, nationally leading level. With his skills and extensive institutional knowledge, I feel Bill is an ideal fit for this new strategic initiatives role.”

A national search firm will lead the search for a new athletic director, MSU announced. The next steps in the search process will be announced soon.

Beekman will continue to lead the athletics department until a new athletic director is found and in place, Michigan State announced.

“I have been honored to serve as athletic director at Michigan State, and I thank the board of trustees and our administration for this opportunity,” Beekman said. “While we’ve experienced the most challenging 18 months in the history of college athletics, we’ve pushed forward on many fronts, laying the groundwork for the future. Great things are ahead for Michigan State athletics. I’m also excited for this new role in the administrative team as the vice president for strategic initiatives, working with President Stanley to drive our great university forward.”

Beekman, an MSU alumnus, has worked at MSU since 1995. He was named vice president and secretary of the board of trustees in 2008 before moving to the athletic department. He previously worked as executive director of the MSU Alumni Association, senior adviser to the provost and assistant dean for finance in the College of Human Medicine.

Beekman also served as MSU’s acting president in January 2018.