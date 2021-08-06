Kenya's Jepchirchir, Kosgei win gold, silver in women's marathon; USA's Seidel claims bronze

KAWAGOE, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Athletes compete in the Women's Marathon Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 07, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

FINALS RACE DETAIL

Kenyan 27-year-old Peres Jepchirchir claimed the gold medal in Saturday's 2020 Tokyo Olympics final in women's marathon, providing a winning grind of two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds..

Jepchirchir wasn't the only Kenyan to medal in the women's marathon; teammate Brigid Kosgei finished less than half -minute behind. Kosgei earned a silver medal, finishing in 2:27:36.

Jepchirchir and Kosgei's performances gave Kenya at least one women's marathon medal in six consecutive Olympic Games, dating back to Sydney 2000.

Team USA was well-represented in the race, too, as 27-year-old Molly Seidel accomplished a rather historic feat in the race. She finished in 2:27:46, good for the United States' first medal in the women's marathon since Athens 2004..

Seidel is the third American to medal in the women's marathon, pulling off her historic performance in what was just her third career effort in the event.