Jack Morris apologizes for comments during Shohei Otani at-bat in Tigers-Angels game

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher and current Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris apologized for using an accent during Shohei Ohtani’s at-bat in the 6th inning of the Tigers-Angels game on Tuesday night.

The game was tied in the 6th inning as Shohei Ohtani walked up to the plate. Tigers play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard asked, “Now what do you do with Shohei Ohtani?” Morris replied, using an accent: “Be very, very careful.”

Before Ohtani’s next at-bat in the ninth inning, Morris issued an on-air apology.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani's at-bat in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) August 18, 2021

