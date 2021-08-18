Partly Cloudy icon
Jack Morris apologizes for comments during Shohei Otani at-bat in Tigers-Angels game

Tigers announcer used accent

Ken Haddad

MINNEAPOLIS, MN- AUGUST 18: Former pitcher Jack Morris is honored for his Hall of Fame induction prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers on August 18, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tigers defeated the Twins 7-5. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN- AUGUST 18: Former pitcher Jack Morris is honored for his Hall of Fame induction prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers on August 18, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tigers defeated the Twins 7-5. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher and current Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris apologized for using an accent during Shohei Ohtani’s at-bat in the 6th inning of the Tigers-Angels game on Tuesday night.

The game was tied in the 6th inning as Shohei Ohtani walked up to the plate. Tigers play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard asked, “Now what do you do with Shohei Ohtani?” Morris replied, using an accent: “Be very, very careful.”

Before Ohtani’s next at-bat in the ninth inning, Morris issued an on-air apology.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

