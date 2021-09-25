Western Michigan football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan Broncos are hosting the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday afternoon in Kalamazoo.
- When: 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Where: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Watch: ESPN+
Overall team offense
- The Western Michigan Broncos are ranked 65 on offense, averaging 411.3 yards per game. The Broncos are averaging 170.7 yards rushing and 240.7 yards passing so far this season.
- The San Jose State Spartans are ranked 73 on offense, averaging 403.3 yards per game. The Spartans are averaging 85.7 yards rushing and 317.7 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Western Michigan Broncos are 1-0 at home this season, 0-0 against conference opponents and 2713-2713 against non-conference opponents.
- At home the Broncos are averaging 28.0 scoring, and holding teams to 0.0 points scored on defense.
- The San Jose State Spartans are 1-1 while on the road this season, 1-0 against conference opponents and 2713-2713 against non-conference opponents.
- On the road, the Spartans are averaging 12.0 scoring, and holding teams to 21.5 points scored on defense.