University of Michigan vs. Michigan State football game draws national attention

There's a football game scheduled for Saturday that a few people are interested in...

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The guys from Barstool Sports were hard at work Friday afternoon setting up for their show in Cedar Village.

On the Michigan State University campus, just southeast of Spartan Stadium is where Fox set up for its pregame show.

Southwest of the stadium is where ESPN College Gameday is set up. The first visit from Game Day since the 2015 season when the Spartans went to the College Football Playoff.

Desmond Howard said there is a reason ESPN is here this year.

“The rivalry is one of the more heated in-state rivalries in all of college football,” Howard said.

The former Wolverine would know.

Both teams are undefeated and 7-0, both are ranked in the Top Ten. Who has the edge? Howard said both teams are stacked in different ways.

“I would love for you to tell me if you have you ever seen the Spartans have this type of explosive offense because I haven’t seen it,” Howard said. “Then you have Michigan about the ground and pound. It’s two different identities.”

Gameday is famous for its celebrity picker each week.

Our Local 4 celebrity picker: The Spartan who after ‘trouble with the snap’ returned the fumble 38 yards for a touchdown as time expired in 2015. Jalen Watts Jackson.

“Of course, I’m going green,” Watts-Jackson said. “I’m going to say 27-17 Spartan Dawgs.”

