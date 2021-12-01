Texans cancel practice with players not feeling well

FILE - Houston Texans head coach David Culley smiles during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. Culley has spent 27 years coaching in the NFL and 43 as a coach overall. At age 65, he finally reached the pinnacle as an NFL head coach. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans canceled practice and all other in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests.

Culley, speaking to reporters via Zoom, said that the team would resume normal operations Thursday.

“We’ve got a few players that are under the weather right now, a little sick, and our medical team just felt like that it’d be best for us for precautionary reasons just to keep them home, and then we’ll be back to business as usual (Thursday),” Culley said.

Players were told to stay home Wednesday and all team meetings were to be held virtually.

Houston defensive end Jacob Martin said going through virtual work in the early part of the pandemic made dealing with a situation like this easier.

“We’ve had so much practice at this, that whether you’re virtual or doing in-person meetings, that doesn’t really matter,” he said. “Guys that have played the COVID season last year, we have a pretty good understanding of what needs to be done in terms of routine on Wednesdays and things like that, which would typically be a full-padded day for us.”

Ad

The Texans (2-9) host Indianapolis (6-6) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL