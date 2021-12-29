John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. 'All Madden' documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the Madden video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

