How to watch Mixed Doubles Curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

No Olympics were more memorable for U.S. curling than the 2018 Games. John Shuster led the U.S. to its first-ever Olympic curling title, and now the American curlers are hoping to be just as successful in 2022.

Mixed doubles curling is back for 2022, and Chris Plys, who will also be representing the U.S. on the men's curling team, will look to compete for some hardware alongside Vicky Persinger. The duo won the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials and went on to go undefeated at the final Olympic qualification event in the Netherlands in December.

Mixed doubles action at the Olympics will get underway bright and early at 7:05 a.m. ET on February 2. Plys and Persinger will play their first game against Australia that morning.

