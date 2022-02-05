21º

Sports

Video: Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier

Tags: Olympics, 2022 Winter Olympics, Team USA, Beijing, Sports, Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding, Snowboard
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in snowboard slopestyle qualification during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 5, 2022. (Jack Gruber-Usa Today Sports)

American Jamie Anderson rode the “shred shed” roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.

Watch here:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.