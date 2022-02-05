Video: Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. competes in snowboard slopestyle qualification during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 5, 2022.

American Jamie Anderson rode the “shred shed” roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.

