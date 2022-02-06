31º

Video: Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

Silver medalist USA's Julia Marino holds her national flag as she poses on the podium during the medals ceremony after the snowboard women's slopestyle final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Ben Stansall/Afp Via Getty Images)

Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games.

