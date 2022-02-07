2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update: Table After Day 2

Jaelin Kauf of Team United States wins the silver medal during the Olympic Games 2022, Men's Ski Freestyle Moguls on February 6, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

Team USA is on the board, at least in terms of its women.

Snowboarder Julia Marino and freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf delivered silver medals on Day 2 after the Americans were blanked on Day 1 of the Olympics.

Marino's medal was won from women's slopestyle in a bit of a surprise while Kauf's silver came via women's moguls, putting Team USA in a tie for the second-most medals won on Day 2 and just outside the top 10 for the tournament.

Host China claimed its first medal with a gold in short track speed skating's mixed relay but did not claim a medal on Day 2, one which saw ROC surge into first with three of its five medals. Norway slips to second after taking a bronze.

Some other notes from Day 2:

Six medal events were contested on Sunday – seven were scheduled but the men’s downhill was postponed to Monday at 1:00p ET due to high winds

12 of 109 events have been completed

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won the first-ever gold medal for New Zealand at a Winter Games (women’s snowboarding slopestyle) winning it in walk-off fashion to send Marino to silver. won the first-ever gold medal for New Zealand at a Winter Games (women’s snowboarding slopestyle) winning it in walk-off fashion to send Marino to silver.

Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

STANDINGS

ROC 1 2 2 5 Norway 2 0 1 3 Austria 0 2 1 3 Italy 0 2 1 3 Sweden 2 0 0 2 Germany 1 1 0 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 2 Austria 1 0 1 2 Japan 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 1 2

