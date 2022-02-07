Course preview: The bumpy snowboard/ski cross run at Genting Snow Park

Olympic athletes like Nick Baumgartner and Faye Gulini will streak down the snowboard and ski cross courses starting Feb. 8 at Genting Snow Park. Athletes will race across a series of rollers and turns looking to be the first to cross the finish line.

The snowboard and ski cross course map at Genting Snow Park.

FIS

Both courses start at an altitude of 2,046 meters before forking at the holeshot. The altitude gradually drops 167 meters throughout the rollers until it reaches 1,879 meters at the finish.

The ski course (denoted by SX in the above course map image) measures 1,253 meters in length, while the snowboard course (denoted by SBX in the above course map image) stretches a little longer at 1,369 meters. The courses merge after two twists on the ski side and one turn and a dip on the snowboard side.

American snowboarder Baumgartner placed third in the men's big final at the snowboard cross World Cup on this course in 2021. Czech Eva Samkova, who placed first on the course at the women's World Cup event, is not participating at the 2022 Winter Olympics due to an ankle injury.

Watch how Gulini navigates the course when the women's snowboard cross qualifiers begin at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Watch on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App .

Check out a larger version of the above course map here.