Max Parrot's persistence pays off with slopestyle gold; USA's Gerard misses podium

Canada's Max Parrot reacts after winning the snowboard men's slopestyle final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 7, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Four years after a runner-up finish at the 2018 Games and subsequent cancer diagnosis, Canadian Max Parrot executed a clean, sound run in the second round of the men's snowboard slopestyle final to capture gold.

The Quebecois flaunted his technical skills in the rail section of Run 2 then hit a cab 1620, backside 1440 and frontside 1620 on the three jumps to record a 90.96, the competition's only score to surpass 90 points.

RESULTS

Defending gold medalist Red Gerard of the U.S. finished just off the podium in fourth. The 21-year-old scored an 83.25 on his first run but couldn't improve on the next two. Fellow Americans Chris Corning and Sean FitzSimons placed sixth and 12th, respectively.

Ad

Top qualifier Su Yiming, 17, put on a show for his home country to earn silver. Parrot's teammate Mark McMorris joined him on the podium in third, the six-time X Games champion's third consecutive Olympic bronze medal, having took the No. 3 spot at both the 2014 and 2018 Games.