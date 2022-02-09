Relationship Goals: Shiffrin, Kilde show mutual admiration

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin attend the Gold Medal Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 28, 2021 in New York City.

Alpine skiing power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde have a classy public relationship, it appears, and it has nothing to do with their skiing prowess.

Team USA's Shiffrin has struggled with bad breaks during each of her first two events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, recording DNFs in both the giant slalom and slalom, her best events.

Shiffrin found herself dejected on the snow for more than 25 minutes on Wednesday, but her boyfriend didn't interpret it as anything other than the sign of a true competitor.

Kilde has also had a rough go of it so far during the Winter Games compared to expectations, but rather than add a 'woe-is-me' attitude to Shiffrin's downturn, Norwegian star Kilde took to social media to salute the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Shiffrin then turned to Twitter to express her love for Kilde's heart, and it's fair to say that even some Internet cynics probably felt their own grow a size or two (especially those who can relate to the anguish Shiffrin is experiencing one year after the accidental death of her father).

An 11-second DNF in giant slalom was followed by another five gates in during her slalom run, and Shiffrin, like the ski world, was stunned to say the least.

While neither Kilde nor Shiffrin have yet to shine the way they are capable of during the 2022 Winter Olympics, the pair certainly seem to have a strong relationship on and off the snow, regardless of the results for either of them. Hopefully the Olympics turn around for the American and her Norwegian sweetheart.

