LIVE UPDATES: Chloe Kim, Nathan Chen compete for gold on Day 6 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

The United States finally got on the board yesterday with its first gold medal of the Winter Games thanks to Lindsey Jacobellis, and Day 6 of the Olympics has the potential to be the best one yet for Team USA. Chloe Kim is the top qualifier and heavy favorite in the women's snowboard halfpipe final, and Nathan Chen carries a lead into the men's free skate. Later in the morning (U.S. time), mixed teams aerials makes its Olympic debut, and the U.S. men's hockey team plays ROC in its first game of the tournament. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...