Nathan Chen captures Olympic gold medal in men's singles figure skating

Nathan Chen would not be denied this time.

The 22-year-old American phenom followed up his world record short program with a breathtaking 218.63-point free skate to win the figure skating men's singles competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The performance put to rest memories of a disappointing showing at his first Olympics appearance in 2018, in which he placed fifth.

Chen's gold is the first by an American man in the singles competition since Evan Lysacek's at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno took silver and bronze, respectively, while countryman Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time defending Olympic champion, placed fourth after being unable to land an attempt at the quadrupal axel.

