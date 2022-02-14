Gerard 3rd in big air qualifying, led by slopestyle champ Parrot

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 14: Redmond Gerard of Team United States performs a trick during the Men's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on February 14, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

American Red Gerard threw down three backside 1620 variations to take third Monday in snowboard big air qualifying at the 2022 Olympics, topped by Canadian Max Parrot, winner of last week's slopestyle event.

Gerard scored a 75.50 on Run 1 with a switch backside triple cork 1620, an 80.00 on Run 2 with a backside 1620 and bettered his first-run trick on Run 3 for a 78.75 to total 158.75 and advance to the final.

RESULTS

Parrot tried to up his Run 1 cab triple 1620 with an 1800 on Run 3 but missed; his 78.25 and Run 2 score of 86.50, earned on a front triple 1620, combined for a round-leading sum of 164.75.

Both Japan's Takeru Otsuka and China's Su Yiming were able to put down 1800s – Otsuka's a cab triple on Run 3, and Su's a backside on Run 1. Otsuka was able to get a solid cab triple 16 in for a second-best run to total 160.00 and place second.

Gerard's teammate Chris Corning hit a backside triple 1620 to take 10th and move on, while fellow Americans Sean FitzSimons and Dusty Henricksen were a respective 17th and 21st and didn't advance.

