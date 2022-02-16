LIVE UPDATES: U.S. battles Canada for women's hockey gold, more results from Day 13 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

The epic women's hockey rivalry between the United States and Canada writes its latest chapter when the two teams meet in the gold medal game on Day 13 of the Winter Olympics. Elsewhere, the U.S. men's curling team can advance to the semifinals with a win over Denmark, Mikaela Shiffrin is a medal contender in the women's combined, and women's figure skating concludes with the free skate. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...