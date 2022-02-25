4 NBA picks for Friday (Feb. 25): Riding with Pascal Siakam, Devin Booker, DeJounte Murray

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes to the basket against New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Yesterday: 1-3 (-2.55 units)

It was a tough start yesterday, but the research and the process were there. We needed 17 points from Josh Hart. He had eight in the first quarter but only finished with 12. Portland was blown out and he didn’t play in the 4th.

We needed Nikola Vucevic to grab 12 boards. He had five in the first and seven at the half but finished with 10.

We hit 2 of 3 on our team parlay, but that doesn’t pay, so we are back at it today.

Pascal Siakam o37.5 Pts+Rebs+Ast -125 (DK)

1.35u to win 1u

For the first time in his six-year career, Pascal Siakam is averaging over eight rebounds and over five assist per game. For the season, he is averaging 35.8 PRA/game.

In the two matchups with Charlotte this season, he has crushed that number by averaging 44 PRA. He has eclipsed 37.5 in six of his last eight games. This line was o36.5 -135 this morning, but then OG Anunoby was ruled out and the number adjusted.

Fred VanVleet is also a game time decision. If VanVleet is out it will open up even more usage for Siakam.

Miami Heat -5.5 @ NYK -110 (DK)

1.1u to win 1u

When this game was posted yesterday, I jumped on -4.5 immediately. The line moved to -5.5 this morning, which is still good value.

Historically, the Heat have been very good against the Knicks. They have won nine of the last 10 matchups against New York.

Recently, the Knicks have been pretty bad. They have failed to cover in seven of their last eight games. Miami, on the other hand, has won six of its last seven. The Heat have every regular available, while the Knicks are still without Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett is listed as a game-time decision.

Devin Booker o7.5 Assist -120 (MGM)

1.2u to win 1u

If you didn’t see, Devin Booker ran the point last night for the Suns with Chris Paul out. He had 12 assists. He will again start at point guard and, barring a blowout, he will play 35+ minutes.

The Suns have the second-highest total on the slate at 118. There should be plenty of assist opportunity for Booker.

Bonus Pick Idea: DK Same-Game – Booker 10+ Assist / PHX ML +245

DeJounte Murray o17.5 Ast+Reb -110 (DK)

1.1u to win 1u

I really struggled here with whether to bet Murray’s rebound prop (o7.5) or his assist prop (o9.5). So, I decided to bet both, or combined them, at least.

Murray has had 10 or more assist in 10 of his last 13. He has had seven or more rebounds in eight of his last nine and 10 or more in his last three games against Washington.

Bonus Pick: Spurs -3 -110 (DK)

