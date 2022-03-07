Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on NFL games, including his own, reports say

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 19, 2021.

ATLANTA – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire 2022 season after he bet on NFL games, including those involving his own team, according to reports.

Ridley’s suspension has been reported by multiple sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ridley made multi-legged parlays that included betting on the Falcons to win, Schefter said. There was no involvement from any other players or coaches, according to the report.

The 27-year-old wideout played in five games this season but was shut down after the team’s Oct. 24 win at the Miami Dolphins. He caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

In four seasons since being drafted in the first round out of Alabama, Ridley has caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns across 49 games.