36º

LIVE

Sports

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on NFL games, including his own, reports say

Ridley placed parlay bets that included Falcons winning, according to reports

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Atlanta Falcons, Falcons, NFL, National Football League, Football, Sports, Sports Betting, Calvin Ridley, Calvin Ridley Suspension, National
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 19, 2021. (Mark Lomoglio, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ATLANTAAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire 2022 season after he bet on NFL games, including those involving his own team, according to reports.

Ridley’s suspension has been reported by multiple sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ridley made multi-legged parlays that included betting on the Falcons to win, Schefter said. There was no involvement from any other players or coaches, according to the report.

The 27-year-old wideout played in five games this season but was shut down after the team’s Oct. 24 win at the Miami Dolphins. He caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

In four seasons since being drafted in the first round out of Alabama, Ridley has caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns across 49 games.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email