A game of rock, paper and scissors made Jace Wilson of Farmington Hills the new owner of two pairs of shoes from NBA players.

Before Friday’s Pistons home game against the Washington Wizards, Jace Wilson held up a sign challenging players from the Wizards to a game of rock, paper, scissors.

If he won, then he got their shoes.

Two players, Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Staoransky, took up the challenge played Wilson.

Both players lost and thus gave Wilson a pair of shoes.