Detroit Tigers trade cash to Brewers for versatile minor-leaguer with solid offensive stats

Jamie Westbrook during spring training stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have traded cash to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a utility infielder/outfielder with solid offensive numbers in the minor leagues.

Jamie Westbrook, 26, was drafted out of high school by the Arizona Dwiamondbacks in the fifth round in 2013. He signed as a minor league free agent with the San Francisco Giants in 2020 but was released by June. The Brewers added him to their system in October 2020.

Though he’s yet to make his MLB debut, Westbrook has posted some solid minor-league numbers across 873 games. He owns a .281/.337/.434 career slash line with 88 homers and 175 doubles.

Last season in 365 plate appearances across Double-A and Triple-A, Westbrook hit 12 homers and 16 doubles while posting a .353 on-base percentage and .810 OPS. He drew 30 walks and struck out only 54 times.

So far in 2022, Westbrook is 5-for-10 with a double, a walk and no strikeouts with Triple-A Nashville.