French Open updates | Swiatek puts 29-match streak on line

(Thibault Camus, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, returns the ball to Slovakia's Alex Molcan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a..m.

Iga Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and seeded No. 1 at the French Open and she is putting her 29-match winning streak on the line in the second round on Day 5 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek's run is the longest in women's tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

The 20-year-old Polish player faces 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States on Thursday.

Other women in action as the second round concludes include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, two-time major champion Simona Halep and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas are the top men on Thursday's schedule on a cloudy, chilly day in Paris.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports