WNBA Recap: Chicago Sky fall just short of defeating Washington Mystics

The Chicago Sky were defeated by the Washington Mystics on Wednesday as they looked to continue a three game winning streak.
The Sky put up 82 points, led by All-Star Candace Parker, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Chicago point guard, Courtney Vandersloot led the team in assists with nine.
The loss puts the Sky at 7-5 for the season, with the Mystics improving to 9-5, led by Ariel Atkins who dropped 19 points.
Edging out the Sky the Mystics put up 84 points even as their leading scorer Elena Delle Donne left the the game in the first half with an injury and did not return.
Last time these two teams met, the Sky took the win, 91-82 on their home court.
The Sky will head back on the road to play the Connecticut Sun on Friday in a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.