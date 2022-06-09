WNBA Recap: Chicago Sky fall just short of defeating Washington Mystics

FILE - Chicago Sky center Candace Parker (3) moves the ball during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Candace Parker staved off Father Time and helped the Chicago Sky win the franchises first WNBA championship and for the second time in her career was honored as The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The Chicago Sky were defeated by the Washington Mystics on Wednesday as they looked to continue a three game winning streak.

The Sky put up 82 points, led by All-Star Candace Parker, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Chicago point guard, Courtney Vandersloot led the team in assists with nine.

The loss puts the Sky at 7-5 for the season, with the Mystics improving to 9-5, led by Ariel Atkins who dropped 19 points.

Edging out the Sky the Mystics put up 84 points even as their leading scorer Elena Delle Donne left the the game in the first half with an injury and did not return.

Last time these two teams met, the Sky took the win, 91-82 on their home court.

The Sky will head back on the road to play the Connecticut Sun on Friday in a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.