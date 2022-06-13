WNBA Recap: Indiana Fever pick up a road win against Minnesota Lynx

(Darron Cummings, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Indiana Fever's Danielle Robinson celebrates after the Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun in a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Indiana Fever snapped a five-game losing streak with an 84-80 road win against the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana has now won both matchups against the Lynx this season and improves to 4-12, while Minnesota drops to 3-11.

Outscored 29-19 in the third, the Fever trailed 65-62 heading into the fourth quarter.

After Minnesota’s possession, NaLyssa Smith hit a tough jumper to cut the Lynx lead down to two with 5:27 left in the fourth quarter.

A big three-pointer by Danielle Robinson with two pivotal three-pointers from Victoria Vivians kept Indiana down one with 1:47 left.

The Fever held the Lynx scoreless as Vivians would hit another three-pointer to take the lead 81-80 and Indiana held on to deliver the fifth loss in the last six games to Minnesota.

Rookie forward NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with a career night and finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for her third double-double this season.

Danielle Robinson ended the game with 16 points and six assists while Kelsey Mitchell also scored 15 points, making it her 13th game in double-figures this season.

Victoria Vivians finished the game with 15 points and a season-high five assists for Indiana.

Minnesota’s shots came from forward Nikolina Milic, who ended the game with 23 points.

To add for the Lynx, Powers logged her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Both guard Moriah Jefferson and forward Bridget Carleton scored 11 points.