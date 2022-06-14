2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend set to take place in Chicago

The WNBA recently announced that All-Star 2022 will be played in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena, home of the defending WNBA Champion Chicago Sky, on July 10.

The city will be the host of a weekend full of WNBA activities and this marks the first time Chicago will host the WNBA’s midseason showcase.

In addition to the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA will unveil its new, two-day, “WNBA Live” at the nearby McCormick Place, the setting for the 2022 Nike Tournament of Champions and the Girls Nike Nationals.

An interactive, outdoor event, WNBA Live will provide fans an opportunity to experience the intersection of the WNBA, entertainment and pop culture.

“The WNBA is excited to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 and an innovative new ‘WNBA Live’ event to Chicago, a city that showed such electric support for the Chicago Sky and the WNBA throughout last season and especially during the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, according to a league press release.

Ad

On July 9, the 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge will take place at McCormick Place, broadcast live by ESPN.

“I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, according to a league press release.

For more information on 2022 WNBA All-Star and voting visit, here.