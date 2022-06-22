2022 NBA Draft: ClickOnDetroit staff picks for the Detroit Pistons’ selection

FILE - Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives to the basket next to Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten tournament March 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. Ivey is the headliner among point guard prospects in next week's NBA draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The Detroit Pistons have the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, and the staff at ClickOnDetroit thinks these are the players the squad should consider.

Jaden Ivey, 6′4″ guard, Purdue University

Ken Haddad, Digital Content and Audience Manager

Drafting Ivey would solidify Detroit’s backcourt for years to come. With Cade Cunningham, Ivey would provide a sidekick playmaker with the ability to drive to the basket.

Ivey is a perfect fit next to Cunningham in an evolving NBA offensive environment that emphasizes combo guards instead of traditional point and shooting guards.

Both Cunningham and Ivey could run the offense, and both can create on their own. Building a better offensive threat should be the key priority for the Pistons this offseason.

Bennedict Mathurin, 6′6″ guard, University of Arizona

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Assuming Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jaden Ivey are off the board, the Pistons will be left with two choices: Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin. Between the two, give me the 6-foot-6 guard to share a backcourt with Cunningham.

Mathurin was a 41% three-point shooter as a freshman and made 36.9% last year with extremely high usage (6.1 attempts per game).

If you haven’t been introduced to Mathurin, look up the highlights from Arizona’s overtime win against TCU in the NCAA Tournament -- he’s the type of big shot maker the Pistons need.

Shaedon Sharpe, 6′5″ guard, University of Kentucky

Imanni Wright, Web Producing Intern

Probably one of the most interesting picks in the draft is Sharpe, who hasn’t played basketball competitively since 2021. He joined Kentucky a semester early but did not end up playing.

He is the former No. 1 prospect for the class of 2022, and his former coach claims that if he were to stay another year, he would be the first pick in next year’s draft.

Sharpe would be a gamble for the Pistons, but with his athleticism and scoring ability, he could quickly become another scoring option for the squad. Under the development of the team with other veteran guards, like Cory Joesph, Sharpe can learn a lot and become a well-needed weapon.