Chicago Sky’s James Wade named 2022 WNBA All-Star Head Coach

Chicago Sky Head Coach James Wade has been selected as one of two head coaches for the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, according to a team press release.

Wade will be joined on the bench with his coaching staff along with forward Candace Parker who will be playing in the event.

Wade joins the All-Star Game coaching staff for the first time in his career, currently leading the Chicago Sky to the highest winning percentage in the Eastern Conference of .706 with a 12-5 record.

He will coach Team Stewart, named after the second-highest ranked in fan voting, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart. Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles will be a co-captain alongside Stewart.

Wade has a recent list of achievements in the WNBA, most recently being honored as 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year, leading the team to its first WNBA Championship in 2021.

Wade was also selected on to join the USA Women’s National Team coaching staff at the 2022 USA National Team training camp and FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

