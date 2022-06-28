Indiana Fever on a two-game losing streak after loss to the Mercury

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) comes away with a steal during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Indiana Fever were defeated by the Phoenix Mercury for the second time this season in an 83-71 on Monday.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell ended the night with 22 points while rookie NaLyssa Smith picked up the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Victoria Vivians reached with 12 points for the squad.

For Phoenix, Diana Taurasi had a 27 point performance and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 17 points.

Sophie Cunningham finished with 16 points, and guard Diamond DeShields added 11 points.

Neither team separated from the other greatly in the opening quarter Phoenix led 22-21 after the first quarter, but Taurasi and the Mercury would cool off in the second quarter.

Victoria Vivians scored eight points in the quarter and led the way for Indiana to take its first lead of the game 1:19 into the second quarter.

Leading 41-37 with 1:55 left in the first half, impactful turnovers from the Fever fueled an 8-0 run by Phoenix to close out the quarter and now lead 45-41 at the half.

Ad

Phoenix came out of the locker room going back to the three-point line in the third quarter, making five three-pointers in the third quarter alone.

The Mercury were able to get to the fourth quarter and slow the pace down to eventually seal its second win of the season against the Fever.

The Mercury recorded season-highs in both three-pointers made and three-pointers attempted.