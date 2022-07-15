Indiana Fever sign Rennia Davis and waive Bria Hartley

Tennessee forward Rennia Davis (0), a former star at Ribault High School, runs the floor during a women's basketball game against Texas on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Shawn Millsaps)

Guard/forward Rennia Davis is now signed with the Indiana Fever, while guard Bria Hartley has also been waived, according to a team press release.

“I am very familiar with Rennia. She is a very athletic wing that had a great career in the SEC before being drafted,” Fever Interim General Manager Lin Dunn said. “Rennia fits in our plan to continue to improve with young and talented players.”

Davis, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft from the University of Tennessee, was sidelined for her entire rookie season due to a stress fracture in her left foot.

Davis returned to Minnesota in 2022 and played one game with the Lynx before being released.

The 6-foot-1 wing played in 118 career games with 116 starts for the Lady Vols, holding career averages of 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

In her senior season, she averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 games and garnered 2020-21 Coaches All-SEC First Team honors.

Davis will wear No. 9 for the Fever and make her debut Friday as Indiana takes on the Minnesota Lynx at 7 p.m. E.T.