Jonas Vingegaard wins Tour de France for 1st time

The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 116 kilometers (72 miles) with start in Paris la Defense Arena and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Bertrand Guay/Pool via AP)

PARIS – Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won his first Tour de France title on Sunday after coming out on top of a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. He finished 3 minutes, 34 seconds ahead of second-place Pogacar.

Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, built his success in the mountains.

Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.

