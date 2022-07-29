Indiana Fever set to take on the Las Vegas Aces in back-to-back matchup

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell goes up for a layup during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Brown and Mercedes Russell were the latest three WNBA players to sign up for the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Basketball season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

The Indiana Fever welcome the Las Vegas Aces for back-to-back matchups.

The first coming on Friday and the final matchup between the two teams on Sunday on their home floor.

The Aces travel to Indiana after a 93-83 win against the Chicago Sky in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game in Chicago on Tuesday.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray took home MVP honors of the game after putting up 19 points and five assists.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum scored a game-high 24 points and forward A’ja Wilson finished with 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks.

Under first-year head coach Becky Hammon, the Aces enter the doubleheader against the Fever at 20-8 with a playoff spot already secured.

In their first matchup this season between Indiana and Las Vegas on July 21, the Aces held off the Fever for a 90-77 win.

A’ja Wilson’s 23 points and a 14-point, 12-assist night for guard Chelsea Gray led Vegas to the victory.

Fever rookie forward NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points in the effort, while Kelsey Mitchell added 10 points and seven assists.

Ad

More recently, the Fever enter this weekend following a 96-86 defeat to the Dallas Wings, despite a season-high 34 points from guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell continues to lead the league in 20-point games with 17, while Aces guard Kelsey Plum has 14 this season.