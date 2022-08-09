Taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch taekwondo during the 2024 Paris Olympics
Men and women will each compete across four weight classes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Competition starts on Wednesday, August 7 and will run through Saturday, August 10, with medals being awarded during the final session each day.
|Men's Categories
-58kg
-68kg
-80kg
+80kg
|Women's Categories
-49kg
-57kg
-67kg
+67kg
Venue
With a brand new roof, the Grand Palais, one of Paris’ architectural wonders, will serve as the home for taekwondo during the Olympic Games. Piece by piece the roof of the Grand Palais was replaced with modern materials, allowing the Nave to retain its view of the sky, and light to pour into the room where the taekwondo athletes will spar for gold, silver and bronze.
Paris 2024
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|August 7
|Women -49kg Qualification Men -58kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Women -49kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals Men -58kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Women -49kg Repechages
Men -58kg Repechages
Women -49kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men -58kg Bronze Medal Bout
Women -49kg Gold Medal Bout
Men -58kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p
|August 8
|Women -57kg Qualification Men -68kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Women -57kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals Men -68kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Women -57kg Repechages
Men -68kg Repechages
Women -57kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men -68kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men -68kg Gold Medal Bout
Women -57kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p
|August 9
|Women -67kg Qualification Men -80kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Women -67kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals Men -80kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Women -67kg Repechages
Men -80kg Repechages
Women -67kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men -80kg Bronze Medal Bout
Women -67kg Gold Medal Bout
Men -80kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p
|August 10
|Women +67kg Qualification Men +80kg Qualification
|3a-6:30a
|Women +67kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals Men +80kg Quarterfinals & Semifinals
|8:30a-11:30a
|Women +67kg Repechages
Men +80kg Repechages
Women +67kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men +80kg Bronze Medal Bout
Men +80kg Gold Medal Bout
Women +67kg Gold Medal Bout
|1:30p-5p