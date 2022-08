Wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch wrestling during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Wrestlers go to the mat in the City of Light from Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 11 during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Athletes will grapple for gold, silver and bronze across six weight classes per discipline. Men will compete in freestyle and Greco-Roman while women will chase Olympic glory in freestyle.

Men's Freestyle

57kg

65kg

74kg

86kg

97kg

125kg Women's Freestyle

50kg

53kg

57kg

62kg

68kg

76kg Men's Greco-Roman

60kg

67kg

77kg

87kg

97kg

130kg

Venue

Champ de Mars Arena, the temporary structure erected as a venue for art, fashion and sports, only steps away from the Eiffel Tower, will host the wrestling events during the Paris Olympics. Judo events will also make use of the mats inside the Champ de Mars Arena.

Paris 2024

Competition Schedule