World Cup 2022: Matches, times, TV viewing and streaming info for games on Nov. 22

How to watch Tuesday’s slate of soccer games

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Smoke from fireworks is seen over the stadium at the opening ceremony prior he World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) (Natacha Pisarenko, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is off and running from Qatar, with a big slate of games coming your way on Tuesday, featuring some of the top teams in the tournament.

2022 World Cup schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 22 (all times are U.S. Eastern):

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)

  • Time: 5 a.m.
  • TV viewing info: FS1, Telemundo
  • Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App

Denmark vs. Tunisia (Group D)

  • Time: 8 a.m.
  • TV viewing: FS1, Telemundo
  • Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App

Mexico vs. Poland (Group C)

  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • TV viewing: FOX, Telemundo
  • Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App

France vs. Australia (Group D)

  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • TV viewing: FOX, Telemundo
  • Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App

