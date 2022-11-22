World Cup 2022: Matches, times, TV viewing and streaming info for games on Nov. 22

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is off and running from Qatar, with a big slate of games coming your way on Tuesday, featuring some of the top teams in the tournament.
2022 World Cup schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 22 (all times are U.S. Eastern):
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)
- Time: 5 a.m.
- TV viewing info: FS1, Telemundo
- Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App
Denmark vs. Tunisia (Group D)
- Time: 8 a.m.
- TV viewing: FS1, Telemundo
- Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App
Mexico vs. Poland (Group C)
- Time: 11 a.m.
- TV viewing: FOX, Telemundo
- Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App
France vs. Australia (Group D)
- Time: 2 p.m.
- TV viewing: FOX, Telemundo
- Streaming info: Peacock, FoxSports App