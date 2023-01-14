Detroit Mercy’s Davis sets NCAA career 3-point record

Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis (0) brings the ball up the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA career record for 3-pointers on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023, hitting a career-best 11 3s and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

DETROIT – Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA record for career 3-pointers on Saturday, hitting a career-best 11 3s and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris.

Davis shot 11 for 18 from long distance and was 15 for 26 overall. His 11 3-pointers increased his career total to 513, eclipsing the previous record of 509 by Fletcher Magee of Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered the game chasing Magee and Oakland’s Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).

Davis said his focus was on a much-needed win for Detroit Mercy, not the NCAA record.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about it. I was just playing,” Davis said of his pursuit of the record. “So, once I hit like five or six in a row, I figured I was going to get it.

“It means everything. Another record for the history books. Another blessing. I’m just so thankful for it.”

Davis, a 6-foot-1, fifth-year guard, had his fifth career game of 40 points, tied for 13th in school history.

The 24-year-old Davis has 3,232 career points, good for third in NCAA history. He is 17 points away from second place and 435 points behind Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667. Davis' 1,081 career field goals, rank 15th in NCAA history.

Davis said he understands the gravity of having the NCAA scoring mark in sight.

“It is something special,” he said. “If you told me in seventh grade, if you told me in middle school, if you told me that I’d be among the top five scores of all time in college basketball history, I’d have told you that you’re lying. I’m just living in the moment. I’m blessed. I’m thankful for everything I do.”

The Titans (7-12, 3-5 Horizon League) ended a four-game losing streak.

The Colonials (8-11, 3-5) were led by Enoch Cheeks, who had 22 points and seven rebounds. Kahliel Spear added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

