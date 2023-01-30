Michigan State University honors basketball coach Tom Izzo on 68th birthday

FILE - Michigan State coach Tom Izzo shouts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Big Ten Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Michigan State has signed Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year. The school announced the deal Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, saying that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – On Monday, the Spartans are celebrating the birthday of Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo has been with the Spartans for 28 years and has a long list of accomplishments. Over the past 25 years, he has compiled a 633-239 record, which included a 53-game winning streak.

The head coach was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 after leading the Spartans to eight Final Four appearances. According to Michigan State University, Izzo is one of two coaches in NCAA history to reach four Final Fours during his first decade of coaching.

During Izzo’s time at Michigan State University, 23 Spartans have been selected in the NBA Draft.

The Iron Mountain native has received honorary degrees from Northern Michigan and Michigan State University.

He played guard for Northern Michigan University’s basketball team from 1973-1977.

Happy Birthday, Coach Izzo! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/Qw9woQSQ56 — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 30, 2023