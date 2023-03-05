No. 4 UCLA beats No. 8 Arizona 81-73, goes 17-0 at home

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, right, drives past Arizona guard Kylan Boswell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES – Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 4 UCLA beat eighth-ranked Arizona 81-73 on Saturday night to complete a 17-0 record at home in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Tyger Campbell added 21 points and David Singleton had 17, making a season-best five 3-pointers for the Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12), who went undefeated at home for the first time since 2006-07. They’ve won 25 in a row at Pauley Pavilion in the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

Jaquez dunked to push UCLA's lead to 68-54. The Wildcats (25-6, 14-6) weren't done yet, despite Ažuolas Tubelis playing with four fouls. He scored consecutive baskets and Kylan Boswell hit a 3-pointer to cut Arizona's deficit to seven points.

But the Bruins put an exclamation point on the victory with six straight points that had the raucous crowd on its feet. Jaquez scored four points in a row, chasing the ball as it rolled down the court, grabbing it and putting it in the basket for a 74-61 lead.

Tubelis scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half for the Wildcats and had 10 rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds. Also fouling out were Pelle Larsson (10 points) and Kerr Kriisa (13 points).

The Bruins ran off eight straight points coming out of halftime to lead 48-37. Adem Bona's three-point play launched a 14-6 run that extended their lead to 64-50. Bona picked up his third and fourth fouls during that stretch, while Tubelis did the same for Arizona.

Arizona raced to a 15-4 lead to start the game with Tubelis scoring 10 points. The Bruins shot 1 of 11 while Bona picked up two quick fouls and sat down the rest of the half.

Down 23-14, the Bruins ran off 15 straight points to take their first lead and went ahead 29-23. Jaylen Clark scored seven points in a row and Singleton began and ended the spurt with 3-pointers.

Tubelis got called for his second foul late in the half before the Bruins led 40-37 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats head into the postseason having lost three of six games.

UCLA: The Bruins go into next week's Pac-12 Tournament as the top seed, having won their first regular-season league title since 2012-13. They carry the momentum of a 10-game winning streak into Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Top-seeded UCLA plays in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas. No. 2 seed Arizona also plays Thursday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25