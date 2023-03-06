Feel the Bern: Bernie Smilovitz sits down 1-on-1 with new NBA owner Mat Ishbia

So, while you’re sitting around pondering the question, “Do you know anyone who owns an NBA team?” you just might! His name is Mat Ishbia, and he’s the owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury.

Ishbia paid just over $4 billion for both teams. That’s not something you do every day, but for Ishbia, it’s a dream that came true at just the right time.

By just the right time, we mean this: Ishbia was in negotiations to buy the team when news broke that Kevin Durant wanted to be traded, and one of the teams on his list was the Suns. The Suns are loaded with talent without Durant, but if you add him, you’re in the mix for an NBA championship.

So, Ishbia began to push and push to make the deal happen. Then, at one point, it appeared it wouldn’t happen. But Ishbia told us that in any negotiation, you’ve got to be willing to walk away if you want to make it happen. And he was right. So now, the Suns are one of the favorites to win the NBA title.

You might remember Ishbia was on the 2000 Michigan State basketball team that won the NCAA title. He’s now the CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. We visited with him Wednesday. It was a hoot! Talk about having your act together! You can watch the full interview below!