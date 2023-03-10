St. John's fires men's basketball coach Mike Anderson

St. John's head coach Mike Anderson calls out to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the first round of the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – St. John's fired men's basketball coach Mike Anderson on Friday, one day after his fourth season in charge ended with an overtime loss to No. 6 Marquette in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

Athletic director Mike Cragg announced the move in a news release, saying the school has begun a national search for a new coach to lead the program.

The decision comes just two years after Anderson was the Big East coach of the year, earning him a contract extension.

But the Red Storm never made the NCAA Tournament under Anderson. They went 18-15 during a rocky 2022-23 season, including 7-13 in Big East play to finish eighth in the conference standings.

St. John's won its first-round game in the Big East Tournament against Butler earlier this week before blowing a large lead against top-seeded Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

The team hasn't reached the Big East semifinals since winning the school's third championship in 2000.

