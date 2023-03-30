Detroit Tigers announce 7 roster moves ahead of 1st game -- the pitcher injuries have already begun

Beau Brieske #63 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced seven roster moves on Thursday, just hours before their first game of the season -- the starting pitcher injuries have already begun and the Opening Day roster has been finalized.

Here’s a breakdown of all the moves:

Pitcher Beau Brieske has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right upper arm discomfort (retroactive to March 27)

Starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain (retroactive to March 27)

Infielder Tyler Nevin has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain (retroactive to March 27).

Left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve has been added to the 40-man roster.

Right-handed reliever Trey Wingenter has been added to the 40-man roster.

Left-handed reliever Tyler Holton has been sent to Triple-A Toledo.

Right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta has been designated for assignment.

Coming off a season in which the Tigers were victimized by starting pitcher injuries more than any other team, the organization’s depth is already being tested. Lorenzen was supposed to be a member of the rotation, and Brieske made 15 starts in 2022.

As a result, the Tigers will begin 2023 with this starting five: Eduardo Rodriguez, Spencer Turnbull, Matthew Boyd, Matt Manning, and Joey Wentz.

Nevin probably wasn’t going to make the team, but he was part of the competition for a backup infield spot.

Shreve and Wingenter earned bullpen spots with excellent spring training performances. Shreve allowed just two runs in eight innings while striking out 10 batters, and Wingenter fired seven scoreless innings, with 11 strikeouts.

These moves brought the Tigers down to the legal 26-man roster size: