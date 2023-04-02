Detroit Tigers embarrassed by Rays in season-opening sweep

Spencer Turnbull #56 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after being relieved in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on April 1, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

DETROIT – We’re only three games into the Detroit Tigers’ season, but that shred of inevitable spring optimism is already starting to wane.

The Tigers began 2023 with a trio of largely uncompetitive losses, falling 4-0, 12-2, and 5-1 in Tampa Bay. They never led in the series.

Sunday began with the Tigers going six innings without a hit, drawing one walk and striking out a dozen times. Riley Greene’s dribbler in the seventh (which had a .120 expected batting average) accounted for the team’s only hit until a ninth-inning homer by Jake Rogers. The offense collectively finished the day 2-for-29 with one walk and 14 strikeouts.

As bad as the offense was Sunday, the game was an improvement over Saturday’s drubbing. Spencer Turnbull allowed seven earned runs while recording seven outs in his return from Tommy John surgery, and the Rays racked up 22 base runners in eight offensive innings.

Opening Day was a bit more competitive, but the Tigers never really threatened to win, settling for five singles and a double.

In the end, they were outscored 21-3 in the series.

Eduardo Rodriguez and Joey Wentz were bright spots, both pitching well into the sixth inning. Their lines were hurt by Jason Foley allowing inherited runners to score.

Austin Meadows racked up four hits, while Kerry Carpenter smacked a pair of doubles in his only start. Rogers hit the team’s only home run.

Tigers fans are hoping to be pleasantly surprised as the team enters the ninth year of a rebuild. They’ll play three games against the defending champs in Houston this week before returning to Detroit for the first time Thursday.