Feel the Bern: Dwane Casey, the epitome of class

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

DETROIT – Dwane Casey is a good man, a very good man, and the Pistons were lucky to have him.

Most Pistons fans already know that Casey has a high character quality you don’t often find in professional sports, but that’s Dwane Casey. He’s always nice, always compassionate, and always looking out for others before himself. That’s the mark of a real man.

Casey was here in Detroit for five years. He took the Pistons to the playoffs in his first season here, but then things began to disintegrate. He tried to resurrect Blake Griffin, but by that time the best of Blake Griffin had passed, and eventually the Pistons bought him out. Detroit gave up so much to get Griffin from the Clippers, it just might be one of the worst deals in the team’s history.

However, you never heard Dwane Casey complain. And remember, that deal had nothing to do with Dwane Casey. That was engineered by the previous GM and head coach, Stan Van Gundy. That deal alone set the Pistons franchise back, way back. Maybe 5 years, maybe 10. But you never heard a peep out of Casey.

He had one job, and that was to make this team better, like he did with Toronto. He may have run out of time and he may have lacked talent, but he never stopped trying.

Dwane Casey, the epitome of class.