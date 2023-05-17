Lottery letdown: Detroit Pistons receive No. 5 overall pick in 2023 NBA draft

Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena on April 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons were unlucky once again in the NBA lottery, receiving the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft.

This was the worst-case scenario for the Pistons heading into the lottery.

The Pistons were by far the worst team in the league this year, finishing a full five games behind the next-worst team. But there was only a 14% chance they would receive the No. 1 overall pick, and obviously, that did not come to fruition.

Mega-prospect Victor Wembanyama will be the first pick off the board, and prospects Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are widely expected to round out the top three in some order.

Beyond those three names, the draft board is wide open.

The Pistons got lucky in the lottery for the first time in 2021, landing the No. 1 overall pick and selecting Cade Cunningham. Since then, it’s been back to Detroit’s typical lottery blues, as the Pistons dropped to No. 5 last year and then fell below slot again on Tuesday night.