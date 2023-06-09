Detroit Tigers add utility man Nick Solak, move Spencer Turnbull to 60-day IL

Nick Solak #15 of the Atlanta Braves pinch runs and rounds third on his way to score during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have added utility man Nick Solak and moved starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day injured list.

Solak, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. He has appeared in one MLB game as a pinch runner this season.

A former borderline top-100 prospect for the Texas Rangers, Solak has just under 1,000 career MLB plate appearances to his name. He owns a career .252/.327/.372 slash line with 21 homers, 35 doubles, and 19 stolen bases in 254 games.

In Triple-A this season, Solak is batting .256 with a .358 OBP. He’s hit six homers and eight doubles across 42 games. He’s played strictly in the outfield so far this season, but also has the ability to fill in on the infield.

Turnbull hasn’t pitched for the Tigers since May 6. The team transferred him to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Solak.

Solak has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo.