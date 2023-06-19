With playoff berth, Michigan Panthers just 2 wins away from USFL title

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 18: Josh Butler #23 of the Michigan Panthers celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field on June 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Casterline/USFL/Getty Images)

The Michigan Panthers clinched a playoff berth after taking a win-or-go-home game vs. the Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field on Sunday night.

The Panthers finish the regular season with a 4-6 record, which is tied for the second-worst record in the USFL this season, but the league only has eight total teams, so it’s enough to make the four-team playoff.

The Panthers will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers, also 4-6, on Saturday night (on NBC), and if they win, they’ll punch a ticket to the USFL title game on July 1.

The New Orleans Breakers (7-3) and Birmingham Stallions (8-2) are facing off for the other spot on Sunday.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the USFL this year, here are some bullet points about the Panthers:

Former Boston College QB E.J. Perry made his first start for the Panthers on Sunday, with former MSU QB Brian Lewerke as the backup; Josh Love was inactive.

Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan is the team’s head coach. He took over for Jeff Fisher.

The Panthers had the 4th ranked passing offense and 7th ranked rushing offense in the USFL this season. They were ranked 6th in overall offense.

The Panthers defense allowed the 3rd most points per game, and the 3rd most total points allowed.

The Panthers actually won the USFL’s first ever championship - back in 1983. The league was rebooted last year.

Hey, it’s a local football team in the playoffs. We’ll take it. Go Panthers!

