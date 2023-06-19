83º

With playoff berth, Michigan Panthers just 2 wins away from USFL title

Panthers will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers in USFL semi-final

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 18: Josh Butler #23 of the Michigan Panthers celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field on June 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Casterline/USFL/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/USFL, 2023 Justin Casterline/USFL)

The Michigan Panthers clinched a playoff berth after taking a win-or-go-home game vs. the Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field on Sunday night.

The Panthers finish the regular season with a 4-6 record, which is tied for the second-worst record in the USFL this season, but the league only has eight total teams, so it’s enough to make the four-team playoff.

The Panthers will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers, also 4-6, on Saturday night (on NBC), and if they win, they’ll punch a ticket to the USFL title game on July 1.

The New Orleans Breakers (7-3) and Birmingham Stallions (8-2) are facing off for the other spot on Sunday.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the USFL this year, here are some bullet points about the Panthers:

  • Former Boston College QB E.J. Perry made his first start for the Panthers on Sunday, with former MSU QB Brian Lewerke as the backup; Josh Love was inactive.
  • Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan is the team’s head coach. He took over for Jeff Fisher.
  • The Panthers had the 4th ranked passing offense and 7th ranked rushing offense in the USFL this season. They were ranked 6th in overall offense.
  • The Panthers defense allowed the 3rd most points per game, and the 3rd most total points allowed.

The Panthers actually won the USFL’s first ever championship - back in 1983. The league was rebooted last year.

Hey, it’s a local football team in the playoffs. We’ll take it. Go Panthers!

