With playoff berth, Michigan Panthers just 2 wins away from USFL title

The Michigan Panthers clinched a playoff berth after taking a win-or-go-home game vs. the Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field on Sunday night.
The Panthers finish the regular season with a 4-6 record, which is tied for the second-worst record in the USFL this season, but the league only has eight total teams, so it’s enough to make the four-team playoff.
The Panthers will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers, also 4-6, on Saturday night (on NBC), and if they win, they’ll punch a ticket to the USFL title game on July 1.
The New Orleans Breakers (7-3) and Birmingham Stallions (8-2) are facing off for the other spot on Sunday.
If you haven’t been paying attention to the USFL this year, here are some bullet points about the Panthers:
- Former Boston College QB E.J. Perry made his first start for the Panthers on Sunday, with former MSU QB Brian Lewerke as the backup; Josh Love was inactive.
- Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan is the team’s head coach. He took over for Jeff Fisher.
- The Panthers had the 4th ranked passing offense and 7th ranked rushing offense in the USFL this season. They were ranked 6th in overall offense.
- The Panthers defense allowed the 3rd most points per game, and the 3rd most total points allowed.
The Panthers actually won the USFL’s first ever championship - back in 1983. The league was rebooted last year.
Hey, it’s a local football team in the playoffs. We’ll take it. Go Panthers!
