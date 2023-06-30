74º

Bobby Bonilla Day is almost here, but he’s not only former MLB player collecting big money

Saturday is what’s known as “Bobby Bonilla Day”

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Bobby Bonilla back in 1999. Al Bello /Allsport (via Getty Images)

July 1 is annually known as “Bobby Bonilla Day” in the sports world.

However, it could have several other different names also.

The reason that it’s been referred to as Bobby Bonilla Day is that the former baseball player in 1999 was bought out of the remaining $5.9 million owed to him on his contract by the New York Mets.

In exchange for being bought out and released, Bonilla’s agent, Dennis Gilbert, negotiated an arrangement where Bonilla would receive deferred payments starting in 2011 at 8% interest, instead of taking one lump-sum payment.

The proposal was that Bonilla every July 1 would receive a check for just under $1.2 million until 2035.

The Mets agreed to the arrangement, and thus every July 1 write the check to Bonilla.

By the time 2035 rolls around, Bonilla will be 72 and his agent will have turned that $5.9 million into $29.8 million.

But Bonilla isn’t alone in 2023 when it comes to former Major League Baseball players who are now out of the league, but are collecting big paychecks because of deferred payments.

Here is the complete list, according to Forbes.

PlayerAgeSalary collected in 2023Team owing money
Chris Davis37$14,833,333Baltimore
Ken Griffey, Jr.53$3,593,750Cincinnati
Jon Lester39$3,000,000Washington
Manny Ramirez51$2,028,557Boston
Dustin Pedroia39$2,000,000Boston
Rafael Soriano43$2,000,000Washington
Ryan Braun39$1,800,000Milwaukee
Todd Helton49$1,300,000Colorado
Bobby Bonilla60$1,193,248.20NY Mets
Darren O’Day40$1,000,000Baltimore
Lorenzo Cain37$1,000,000Milwaukee
Bret Saberhagen58$250,000NY Mets
Vinny Castilla55$106,666Colorado

