Report: Pistons get Joe Harris from Brooklyn

(Frank Franklin Ii, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Pistons have reportedly added some shooting after acquiring Joe Harris from the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pistons are sending two second round picks to Brooklyn in the deal. Brooklyn is also reportedly sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick via Dallas and a 2029 second-round pick via Bucks.

Harris, 31, shot 42% from the three-point line last season, averaging about 7 points per game, playing about 20 minutes per game.

Harris will likely come off the bench as a scoring boost for the Pistons.

Harris is on the final year of $19.9M contract.